Kenny MacInnes (53), who is currently serving as FVC’s vice principal for learning and student experience, will take up his new post when the current principal,

Professor Ken Thomson retires later this year after 10 years in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr MacInnes said: “I am absolutely delighted to become principal of the college where I started my career as an apprentice. I loved my experience of further education and I recognise how it can be transformational.

Kennny MacInnes has been appointed the new principal of Forth Valley College

"Further education set me on my pathway to the new role I find myself in today. I have to pay tribute to outgoing Principal Professor Ken Thomson, whose legacy is

immense and I hope to continue his excellent work and lead the college following a similar trajectory in my own way, on the exciting next phase of its journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr MacInnes left school in 1985 to train as an engineering apprentice at Falkirk College of Technology - which later became FVC – and won an Apprentice of the Year

award at the college before completing his apprenticeship, and progressing to study for a degree in computer aided engineering at Glasgow Caledonian University and gain two masters degrees in education leadership and social research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He worked within the petrochemical, manufacturing and aero industries before joining FVC as a lecturer in 2007, rising through the ranks ato become a curriculum

manager in 2012, head of department in 2014, director of curriculum in 2018 and vice principal in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr MacInnies has been responsible for the delivery of the college’s STEM strategy.

Outgoing Principal Professor Ken Thomson OBE, said: “Kenny has vision and understands the culture and strategy of the college and its place in the regional and national economy. He is a natural leader and with that he brings confidence in continuity, hitting the ground running with a strong network.

Advertisement Hide Ad