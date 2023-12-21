Five high school pupils in Falkirk fall ill after inhaling a substance from a vape at lunchtime

Police and high school staff have launched a joint enquiry after five pupils fell ill after puffing on a vape – which did not belong to them – containing an unknown substance.

The incident happened at Graeme High School, Callendar Road, on Monday, December 18 and resulted in one child being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 1.05pm on Monday police were called to a report that five children had taken unwell at a school in Falkirk. One child, a 13-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution and has since been discharged.

“A joint enquiry with the school and police is ongoing.”

Police have launched an investigation into the incident which saw high school pupils fall ill after consuming an unknown substance in a vape (Picture Aleksandr Yu)

