Five high school pupils in Falkirk fall ill after inhaling a substance from a vape at lunchtime
The incident happened at Graeme High School, Callendar Road, on Monday, December 18 and resulted in one child being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 1.05pm on Monday police were called to a report that five children had taken unwell at a school in Falkirk. One child, a 13-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution and has since been discharged.
“A joint enquiry with the school and police is ongoing.”
A Falkirk Council spokesman added: “We can confirm pupils became unwell in school on Monday after using a vape that didn’t belong to them. The young people were looked after and supported by staff and guidance has since been issued to parents and pupils to highlight wider information on vaping.”