Five high school pupils in Falkirk fall ill after inhaling a substance from a vape at lunchtime

Police and high school staff have launched a joint enquiry after five pupils fell ill after puffing on a vape – which did not belong to them – containing an unknown substance.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:32 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:32 GMT
The incident happened at Graeme High School, Callendar Road, on Monday, December 18 and resulted in one child being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 1.05pm on Monday police were called to a report that five children had taken unwell at a school in Falkirk. One child, a 13-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution and has since been discharged.

“A joint enquiry with the school and police is ongoing.”

Police have launched an investigation into the incident which saw high school pupils fall ill after consuming an unknown substance in a vape (Picture Aleksandr Yu)Police have launched an investigation into the incident which saw high school pupils fall ill after consuming an unknown substance in a vape (Picture Aleksandr Yu)
A Falkirk Council spokesman added: “We can confirm pupils became unwell in school on Monday after using a vape that didn’t belong to them. The young people were looked after and supported by staff and guidance has since been issued to parents and pupils to highlight wider information on vaping.”