Five Bo'ness schools go for Gold with sportscotland Award

Bo’ness Academy and its four cluster primary schools – Deanburn, Grange, Kinneil and Bo’ness Public – have received the sportscotland Gold Award awarded to schools which have achieved the highest levels of pupil participation in extra-curricular sport and activity.

It is the first time a full cluster of schools have been awarded the sportscotland Gold Award in the Falkirk area and only the third time across Scotland.

The award is funded by the National Lottery and is a national initiative designed to encourage schools to put young people at the heart of decision making, planning and implementation of extra-curricular school sport.

The award uses a new online assessment tool and promotes a culture of self-reflection and continuous improvement, allowing schools to achieve Bronze, Silver, or Gold awards.

In order to achieve the five gold awards, pupils and staff from across all the schools worked hard.

Some of their achievements included running 161 extra-curricular clubs across the cluster through the 2024/25 school year with 863 children attending at least one club. A total of 102 people including school staff, senior Academy pupils, family members, club coaches and members of the community volunteered to run the clubs.

All four primary schools took part in Falkirk-wide Active Schools events for sports including football, netball, rugby, basketball, dance, cross country and athletics, while students at Bo’ness Academy took part in Active Schools events for football, netball, rugby, basketball, dance, cross country, athletics, fitness and trampolining.

The Academy hosted the first ever secondary school trampolining event in 2024 in partnership with British Trampolining coaches. They ran a second event this year and plan to host it annually going forward.

Sports Leaders from the high school also ran a number of events for the cluster primary schools with sessions including handball, tennis and badminton.

S6 Academy pupils Jennifer Heath and Katie O’Donnell did a combined 300 hours of sports volunteering last year, while the school also put young people through sporting qualifications including Netball Level 1 Coaching, Netball Umpiring, Football Refereeing Level 7, Introduction to Coaching Children, Basketball Coaching, Basketball Table Officiating and Dance Leadership.

The schools worked with local clubs to enhance provision including Bo’ness United Football Club, Bo’ness Rugby Club, Maria Risk TaeKwonDo, Martin Risk TaeKwonDo, Falkirk Wheelers Rollerblading, Destination Judo and Falkirk Council Sports Development team.

The primary schools all took part in ‘Fair Cups’ tournaments for football, rugby and basketball.

At the Academy there were the annual sports awards, sportathon, sports day, staff v pupils matches and Active Girls Week.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen joined the schools for their special celebrations at Bo’ness Academy last week – recognise anyone?

