Fitness is fun: Over 150 people take part in Braes High School well being event
Over 150 people – pupils, their families and local residents – took part in a variety of activities in an action-packed morning of fitness and fun at Braes High School on Saturday, June 17 as part of the school’s Community Health and Well Being event.
On the day there was a wide range of activities to try out including football, table tennis, mental health support sessions, first aid, rugby, cricket, basketball,
rollerblading, dancing, yoga, and there was the exciting addition of BMX demonstrations.
As well as the chance to take part, there was the opportunity to network with local well being and sport organisations including Barnardos, Falkirk Fury, Grangemouth
Rugby Club, Stirlingshire Table Tennis, Ascent Physiotherapy, Forth Valley Family Support Service, Active Schools, Falkirk FC Foundation, Duke of Edinburgh,
Bailliefields Community Hub, Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club and Falkirk Junior Bike Club.
Brendan Smith, faculty head of health and well being at Braes High School, said: “A huge thank you to all who attended on the day, especially our local community
partners and families, including many pupils from Braes and our local cluster primary schools.
“It was a brilliant event that was well supported by a wide range of community wellbeing supports and clubs, offering a broad range of information and activities for
attendees. It was also a great opportunity for us to continue to strengthen those relationships and the collaboration between the clubs within Braes Community Sports
Hub.
"Thank you also to Falkirk Fury who donated some additional raffle prizes on the day as well.”
Martin Wylie, community sport hub officer for Falkirk Council, added: “Braes Community Sport Hub has aimed to work in close partnership with Braes High school and
the local community since we formed, and it was an absolute pleasure for our Hub Clubs to be here today to support such a fantastic event.
“One of the key aims of Community Sport Hubs is to Foster Community Collaboration and the event here today is a great example of this in action.”