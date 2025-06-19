First in Scotland: Forth Valley College signs up to Buy Social Pledge

Forth Valley College (FVC) has made history by becoming the first Scottish college to sign the Buy Social Pledge.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative empowers organisations to use their purchasing power for social and environmental good across Scotland’s communities.

By signing up to the pledge, the college is demonstrating a firm commitment to driving inclusive local economic growth by supporting the region’s thriving social enterprise sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by Social Enterprise Scotland, the Buy Social Pledge brings together corporate businesses, SMEs, academic institutions, and public sector bodies in a shared commitment to integrating social enterprises into their supply chains.

Forth Valley College has now signed up to the Buy Social Peldge - the first college in Scotland to do so (Picture: Submitted)

It allows businesses and institutions to harness their purchasing power and contribute to positive social change in the communities in which they work. By signing the pledge, Forth Valley College is pledging to embed ethical, values-led procurement into its everyday operations.

This move marks a significant boost for community wealth building in Scotland - an approach that ensures local communities retain and benefit from local economic success.

Through this commitment, the college is helping to redirect its spending back into the local economy, creating jobs, supporting social impact, and building resilient communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny MacInnes, FVC principal, said: “We are incredibly proud to be the first Scottish college to commit to the Buy Social Pledge. As an anchor institution in our region, we recognise the power of procurement to deliver positive social change.

"This pledge reinforces our ambition to support local communities, reduce inequality, and contribute to a fairer and more sustainable Scotland."

The college will now work with Social Enterprise Scotland and its partners to identify new procurement opportunities, raise awareness and promote the value of working with social enterprises.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.