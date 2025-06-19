First in Scotland: Forth Valley College signs up to Buy Social Pledge
The initiative empowers organisations to use their purchasing power for social and environmental good across Scotland’s communities.
By signing up to the pledge, the college is demonstrating a firm commitment to driving inclusive local economic growth by supporting the region’s thriving social enterprise sector.
Run by Social Enterprise Scotland, the Buy Social Pledge brings together corporate businesses, SMEs, academic institutions, and public sector bodies in a shared commitment to integrating social enterprises into their supply chains.
It allows businesses and institutions to harness their purchasing power and contribute to positive social change in the communities in which they work. By signing the pledge, Forth Valley College is pledging to embed ethical, values-led procurement into its everyday operations.
This move marks a significant boost for community wealth building in Scotland - an approach that ensures local communities retain and benefit from local economic success.
Through this commitment, the college is helping to redirect its spending back into the local economy, creating jobs, supporting social impact, and building resilient communities.
Kenny MacInnes, FVC principal, said: “We are incredibly proud to be the first Scottish college to commit to the Buy Social Pledge. As an anchor institution in our region, we recognise the power of procurement to deliver positive social change.
"This pledge reinforces our ambition to support local communities, reduce inequality, and contribute to a fairer and more sustainable Scotland."
The college will now work with Social Enterprise Scotland and its partners to identify new procurement opportunities, raise awareness and promote the value of working with social enterprises.