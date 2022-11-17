Festive competition asks Falkirk area pupils to write their own Christmas stories

Aspiring authors are invited to submit their own original Christmas story to be in with a chance of winning a visit to their school from Alan Windram, author of One Button Benny, which won the 2019 BookBug Picture Book Prize.

On Christmas Eve – whether they have been naughty or nice – all the boys and girls from all over the Forth Valley area will be able to tune in to the Thistles Facebook page where the winning story will be read out by Santa as the perfect bedtime story before the big day arrives.

The winning story will then be published and sold, with all proceeds donated to the winning school’s 2023 fundraising efforts.

Children have been asked to write their very own Christmas stories

Gary Turnbull, Thistles’ centre director, said: “We’re always looking for ways to support our local community as part of our ongoing #ThistlesHelps campaign and this Christmas we really wanted to support our local primary schools by helping to top up their fundraising efforts which we know they all work so hard on throughout the year.

“We hope the children are excited by the chance to have author Alan Windram visit their school and we can’t wait to read their story submissions.”

Schools interested in taking part in the competition should e-mail [email protected] for more information.