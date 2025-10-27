Fashion designer with Alexander McQueen from Falkirk inspires local students at Larbert High

A former Falkirk fashion student, who is now working for a top designer, returned to her roots to share her experiences in the industry with high school pupils recently.

Shauni Douglas, who is currently head of menswear for Alexander McQueen, paid a visit to Larbert High School before the October break where she spoke with over 180 students from S2 to S6 about her career.

Shauni, who is originally from Middlefield in Falkirk, shared her journey and experiences from being a student at Graeme High School to working for well known fashion houses.

It was while she was a pupil at Graeme High that she developed her interest in fashion and textiles while doing her Higher Design folio. She designed and created a unique piece of milinery based on 1940s veiled. She went on to further develop her passion for garment design, fabric manipulation and an interest in fashion design during her Advanced Higher Folio year in S6, exploring garment construction and design concepts that set the foundation of her future success.

Shauni Douglas with Mhairi McAinsh and some pupils during her recent visit to Larbert High. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

During her visit to Larbert High, Shauni delivered an inspiring presentation detailing her journey from studying fashion and textiles at school to her work with E.tautz and London fashion brand Martine Rose, Phoebe Philo and working in NYC for Calvin Klein and is now heading up the menswear team at one of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses.

She spoke about the challenges and opportunities in the fashion industry, they creative process behind high end design and the importance of perseverance, innovation, sustainability and authenticity.

Pupils were captivated by Shauni’s story and had the opportunity to ask questions about her career path, design inspiration and experiences working within the global fashion scene, dressing celebrities such as Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Beyoncé. Her visit provided invaluable industry insight for students aspiring to pursue creative careers, particularly in design, textiles and the arts.

Mhairi McAinsh, teacher of art and design and DYW coordinator at Larbert High, who taught Shauni during her time at Graeme High School, said: “It was absolutely wonderful to see Shauni again after all these years – I haven’t seen her since 2007 after her Advanced Higher. It’s taken over a year of planning to get her into school.

Shauni Douglas is reunited with her former teacher Mhairi McAinsh, who taught her at Graeme High School.

"She was always such a talented and determined student and it’s been incredible to see how far her creativity and dedication have taken her after gaining her degree in fashion at Edinburgh College of Art. Her visit truly inspired not only the pupils at Larbert High but also the Art and Design and Technologies and Business staff from Larbert and Advanced Higher students who joined us from both Graeme High and Denny High School. Shauni’s story is a powerful reminder of where passion, hard work and ambition can lead.”

Shauni said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Larbert High. It was a great opportunity to talk to the students about my own experience in education and work. Thank you to Mhairi and the rest of the staff for the warm welcome and encouragement on the day."

Mhairi added: “I couldn’t help be emotional when Shauni dedicated her presentation to me, saying it was like a full circle moment. I am so very proud of all her accomplishments.

“Larbert High is incredibly proud to have hosted such an inspiring event and is deeply grateful to Shauni for taking the time to share her journey and experiences with the next generation of young designers.”