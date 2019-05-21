Families flock to Falkirk park for annual STEM @ The Helix event

Families got hands on with science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) as Falkirk hosted an annual event full of awe-inspiring opitcal illusions and interactive workshops.

Visitors once again flocked to the STEM @ The Helix open day on Saturday, May 18 to see for themselves a raft of exhibitions, experiments and live shows as part of Falkirk Science Festival.

The great lawn at the Falkirk park was covered in pop-up stalls and tents offering information on a variety of fascinating topics, such as urban environmentalism and animal encounters, provided by the ZooLab team. Regular favourites THINKscience and Dr Bunhead from Brainiac also put on shows to blow the minds of guests of all ages.

Youngsters had great fun at a Falkirk Libraries digital drop-in, playing STEM games on iPads, creating art and music on Osmo systems and witnessing 3D printing in action.

There was also a hands-on opportunity to see how STEM subjects are used every day in key trades like joinery and roof slating.

Falkirk Science Festival will finish in Muiravonside Park with a Science Gala Day this Sunday, where families can make rivers flow, learn to carve stones and build a bug hotel. Visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/parks/science-festival.aspx for further information.