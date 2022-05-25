Falkirk's young storytellers urged to create tall tales from Scottish history

As part of the Year of Stories 2022, young people aged eight to 12 from across Scotland are being asked to take inspiration from over 5000 years of Scotland’s history

to tell a tale that features a Historic Scotland site.

The stories can be written or in spoken word – either a 150 to 300 word tale or a two minute video.

All participants will be entered into a prize draw where there will be a range of exciting prizes up for grabs – including a Historic Scotland family membership for one year, a Historic Scotland seven-day family explorer pass, book bundles and writing kits, a signed set of Cressida Cowell How to Train Your Dragon books, a one-hour storytelling session for a school or library and tickets for the Storytelling Festival in October for a school class.

HES chief executive Alex Paterson said: “Our historic houses, castles and abbeys have been linked to stories throughout history and I look forward to finding out how they continue to inspire young people today.

“In addition to a range of fantastic prizes on offer for the participants, including a signed set of books from the best-selling children’s author Cressida Cowell, the voices of young people up and down the country will be celebrated through a showreel to highlight their diverse and creative tales, providing an opportunity for their perspectives to be featured and showcased as part of Scotland’s themed year.”