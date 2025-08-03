Falkirk's top performing primary schools 2023/2024

Using Scottish education statistics, Scotland’s Data on a Map publishes annual league tables for council areas across the country, rating how well the country’s state primary schools have performed each year.

Schools are ranked using ACEL – Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels – data, which shows the percentage of pupils across a range of different year groups who have achieved the expected levels in important school skills, including literacy, numeracy, and speaking and listening.

Of the 48 schools in the Falkirk Council area, 35 schools had more than 80 per cent of their children hit those targets, while six had over 90 per cent of pupils meet the criteria.

On average 83.25 percent of pupils across the council area achieved the necessary targets, compared to the Scottish figure of 81 per cent.

Here are top 20 performing primary schools from across the Falkirk area for 2023/24:

1 . Falkirk's Top 20 performing primary schools 2023/24 St Andrew's Primary School, in Hawley Road, Falkirk had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 compared to 85 per cent in 2022/23

2 . Falkirk's Top 20 performing primary schools 2023/24 Ste Bernadette's Primary School, in Edward Avenue, Stenhousemuir, had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 - an increase on 92.5 per cent achieved the previous year

3 . Falkirk's Top 20 performing primary schools 2023/24 St Joseph's Primary School, in Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 compared to 85 per cent the previous year