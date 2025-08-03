St Andrew's Primary School, in Hawley Road, Falkirk had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 compared to 85 per cent in 2022/23placeholder image
Falkirk's top performing primary schools 2023/2024

By James Trimble
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 12:06 BST
A large number of Falkirk Council area primary schools have seen over 80 per cent of their pupils exceed the Scottish targets for key skills.

Using Scottish education statistics, Scotland’s Data on a Map publishes annual league tables for council areas across the country, rating how well the country’s state primary schools have performed each year.

Schools are ranked using ACEL – Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels – data, which shows the percentage of pupils across a range of different year groups who have achieved the expected levels in important school skills, including literacy, numeracy, and speaking and listening.

Of the 48 schools in the Falkirk Council area, 35 schools had more than 80 per cent of their children hit those targets, while six had over 90 per cent of pupils meet the criteria.

On average 83.25 percent of pupils across the council area achieved the necessary targets, compared to the Scottish figure of 81 per cent.

Here are top 20 performing primary schools from across the Falkirk area for 2023/24:

St Andrew's Primary School, in Hawley Road, Falkirk had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 compared to 85 per cent in 2022/23

1. Falkirk's Top 20 performing primary schools 2023/24

St Andrew's Primary School, in Hawley Road, Falkirk had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 compared to 85 per cent in 2022/23 Photo: contributed

Ste Bernadette's Primary School, in Edward Avenue, Stenhousemuir, had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 - an increase on 92.5 per cent achieved the previous year

2. Falkirk's Top 20 performing primary schools 2023/24

Ste Bernadette's Primary School, in Edward Avenue, Stenhousemuir, had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 - an increase on 92.5 per cent achieved the previous year Photo: contributed

St Joseph's Primary School, in Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 compared to 85 per cent the previous year

3. Falkirk's Top 20 performing primary schools 2023/24

St Joseph's Primary School, in Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge had 95 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 compared to 85 per cent the previous year Photo: contributed

St Mary's Primary School, in Gauze Road, Bo'ness had 92.5 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 compared to 87.5 per cent the previous year

4. Falkirk's Top 20 performing primary schools 2023/24

St Mary's Primary School, in Gauze Road, Bo'ness had 92.5 per cent of pupils achieve the target level in 2023/24 compared to 87.5 per cent the previous year Photo: contributed

