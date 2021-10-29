Falkirk's St Mungo's RC High School junior prize winners 2020/21

Pictured back row: Junior proxime accessits Kimberley Crawford, Jess Mooney and Amy Callaghan. Front row: Junior duxes Molly McGhee, Amy Millar, and Timea Csicsvakova. Not pictured Megan Donaldson, junior proxime accessit.

With parents and carers unable to gather for the annual awards event, the school hosted its event behind closed doors during the school day, recording it for family and friends to view online.

It’s the second year in a row that a virtual prizegiving has had to take place due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Headteacher Stephen Phee praised pupils for their efforts during the challenging times of the pandemic and congratulated them all for their hard work and dedication.

Guest speaker, virtually, for the event was Jason Leitch, national clinical director for the Scottish Government.

In his address to pupils, Mr Phee said: “Life has been difficult...online learning, not seeing your friends for long periods of time, maybe falling ill and I am in awe in how well you have done this year – you should be really proud of yourself and what you have achieved."

This year’s junior duxes are Timea Csicsvakova, Molly McGhee and Amy Millar, while the junior proxime accessits are Megan Donaldson, Jess Mooney, Amy Callaghan and Kimberley Crawford.

Prizewinners:

S1 Successful Learner: Art & Design – Daniel Divers, Lauren Fish, Sophie Hamilton; Design Technology – Eve Donaldson; English – Caden Armstrong, Ewa Sado, Ella-Rose Wakeling; Modern Languages – Harry Miller, Louise Nimmo, Tyler Nolan; Home Economics – Margaret Leishman, Ava McFeat; Mathematics – Eve Donaldson, Lucas Graham; Music – Daniel Divers, Fraser Higgins, Jack Hill; Physical Education – Bobbie Jo Marston, Eilish McFarlane, Harry Miller; Religious Education – Andrew Quinn, Tom Shearer, Charlie Wright; Science – Lexi Brawley, Jagoda Krawiec, Paige Leishman; History – Eva Mannion, Maria Mannion; Modern Studies – Eve Donaldson, Grace MacDonald; Geography – Sienna Brown; ICT – Tanatswa Sherekete, Hali Hunter. S1 CfE Champion: Art & Design – Grace Anderson, Rio Zellman; ICT – Tom Shearer; Design Technology – Patrycja Sciegienna; English – Bobbie Jo Marston, Brady Muir; Modern Languages – Luca Notarangelo, Ella-Rose Wakeling; Home Economics – Ella Hawthorne; Mathematics – Ruaridh Smith; Music – Nicole Feltbower, Tom Shearer; Physical Education – Justine Strain, Vivienne Strain; Religious Education – Aaron Clark, Gerry McGuire; Science – Louise Nimmo, Sophie Reid; History – Ella Hawthorne; Modern Studies – Brady Muir; Geography – Jagoda Krawiec. S1 Lockdown Legend: Lucy Barrett, Nicole Feltbower, Bobbie Jo Marston, Patrycja Sciegienna, Charlie Wright, Daniel Divers, Kaiden McDonald, Brady Muir, Mica Weston.

S2 Successful Learner: Art & Design – Hollie McGuire, Kornelija Pitikonis, Paula Soje; Business Education – Hannah MacSween; Computing Science – Shaun Bell; Design Technology – Andrew Higgins, Harry McLay; English – Ruby Jones, Ava Paterson, Kandice Shutt; French – Cara Edmondson, Caelan Wilson; Home Economics – Beth Rafferty, Aimee Wallace; Mathematics – Hollie McGuire, Paula Soje, Lucy Wilson; Media – Iqra Naweed; Music – Patrick Beer; Physical Education – Kayah Smith, Nikki Martin, Jack Reyolds, Paula Soje; Science – Nathan Scott; Robbie Wallace; History – Jay Lynn, Jack Reynolds; Modern Studies – Maja Kwiatkowska, Lauren McRoberts, Erin Taylor; Geography – Lilli Simpson, Kacper Sobolewski; People in Society – Lewis Smith; Spanish – Brooke McGowan, Nuala O’Donnell, Lilli Simpson. S2 CfE Champion: Art & Design – Jenna Crothers, Maria Rogan; Business Education – Holly O’Connor; Design Technology – Patrick Kavanagh; English – Sarah-Jane Kane, Paula Soje; French – Finn Alexander, Sarah-Jane Kane; Home Economics – Paula Soje; Mathematics – Joseph Deane, Patrick Kavanagh; Media – Chloe Moran; Music – Aisling Stassin, Anika Zub; Physical Education – Luke Culliton, Sarah-Jane Kane; Religious Education – Katie McBurnie, Hollie McGuire, Grace Robertson; Science – Morgan Clark, Timmy Taskin; History – Robbie WAllace; Modern Studies – Joseph Deane, Alix McGee; Geography – Hollie McGuire, Paula Soje; People in Society – Daniella Clark; Spanish – Timmy Taskin. S2 Lockdown Legend – Finn Alexander, Orla Cannon, Morgan Clark, Sarah-Jane Kane, Nikki Martin, Harry Padda, Caelan Wilson, Patrick Beer, Chrislyn Chacko, Erin Fotheringham, Emma MacNicol, Chelsey McCafferty, Ava Reilly, Anika Zub.