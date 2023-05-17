Falkirk's Red Hot Kiddie Pipers are making wonderful music together ... and some cold hard cash too

The Red Hot Kiddie Pipers, as the project is known, feature three lads – Falkirk High School pupils Robbie McCall, 12, Magnus Cooper, 13, and Comely Park Primary pupil Harris Cooper, 11 – who are all members of the recently formed Falkirk Schools Pipe Band.

Robbie’s mum Ruth says the youngsters started getting into piping back in 2021, when they were all pupils of Comely Park Primary School, progressing from chanters to a full set of pipes as the learned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie and Magnus were the first two young people to receive the music enterprise award from the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust, which lends out bagpipes to young people who are learning to play.

The Red Hot Kiddie Pipers aka Robbie McCall, Harris Cooper and Magnus Cooper

The lads then had to fund raise – organising events and busking – so they could save enough to buy their own set of bagpipes.

It was during this time they set up the Red Hot Kiddie Pipers – a play on the Red Hot Chilli Pipers – and were joined by Magnus’s younger brother Harris, setting up their own Facebook and Instagram pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth said: “I don’t know if they will go into music professionally, but it certainly shows them there’s money to be made from playing the pipes. There’s so many events, like weddings, they can play at.