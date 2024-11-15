Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business has expanded its partnership with a local high school to help pupils as the bid to gain skills for later life.

ARD Consultancy is supporting the school’s Hospitality and Dance Academies, providing valuable resources and enhancing students’ learning experiences.

The firm, based in Falkirk’s Melville Street, is supplying aprons for Hospitality Academy students to use during their practical classes, along with varsity jackets for budding ballerinas in the Dance Academy to add a professional touch to their performances.

Both academies play a vital role in helping pupils gain key skills in hospitality and dance, with a focus on real-world applications and career development.

Looking good ... the Larbert High S2 Hospitality pupils pictured with Daniel Bajwoluk, ARD Consultancy and Donna-Louise Wilson, Home Economics teacher. Pic: Michael Gillen

Andrew Dawkins, director of A.R.D. Consultancy, said: “We are very proud to continue our association with Larbert High and expand our support to both the Hospitality and Dance Academies.

"We were deeply impressed with the range of skills these programmes provide to pupils, from culinary expertise and hosting skills within the Hospitality Academy to various dance genres that are made available within the Dance Academy.

"Our contribution is a small way to help pupils feel proud of their achievements and foster a sense of professionalism as they explore these industries. We look forward to seeing these young people thrive and are excited to be part of their journey.”

The Hospitality Academy at Larbert High focuses on developing practical, planning, and organisational skills in pupils, essential for future roles in the food and hospitality industries. Pupils take part in workshops with national hotel groups, local food manufacturers, and Forth Valley College, and participate in product development competitions.

Larbert High S1 Dance Academy pupils with Daniel Bajwoluk, ARD Consultancy and PE teacher Aimee McCallum. Pic: Michael Gillen

The academy provides hands-on experience in hosting events, helping students cultivate a professional approach while enhancing their knowledge of contemporary food issues, nutrition, and food choices.

ARD Consultancy hope the branded aprons will reinforce a sense of teamwork and encourage students to take pride in their craft as they work within a professional environment.

The Dance Academy offers training across various genres such as jazz, classical ballet, contemporary and commercial dance, providing a comprehensive approach to both curricular and extracurricular activities.

Pupils benefit from expert-led sessions with choreographers and dance teachers, developing their skills in a supportive, professional environment.

It is hoped the new new varsity jackets will not only unify the pupils but also instil a sense of identity, boosting their presence and confidence during performances and engagements with visiting professionals.

Brian Townsend, principal teacher of health and wellbeing at Larbert High, said: “The support from ARD Consultancy has made a huge difference to both our academies. The Hospitality Academy pupils will now feel even more prepared and professional during their classes, while our Dance Academy members will have a shared identity that strengthens their pride and commitment to their craft. We’re grateful to ARD Consultancy for their generosity and continued investment in our students’ futures.”

This partnership between Larbert High School and ARD Consultancy represents a successful collaboration between education and business, aiming to give pupils practical tools, industry insight, and enhanced learning experiences that will benefit them in their future career paths.