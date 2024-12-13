What children learn at primary school will be the building blocks for the rest of their education.

There are a wide range of things that need to be covered, from arithmetic, to reading, to writing, to science. But just as important are the other skills schools will help young people to develop. Kindness, confidence, being a team player, and listening to others - some of which will be just as important to their ability to learn going forwards. That’s why it’s so important to find a primary school that’s a good fit for your child and family.

Using Scottish education statistics, Scotland’s Data on a Map publishes annual league tables for council areas across the country, rating how well the country’s state primary schools have performed each year. Schools are ranked using ACEL (or Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels) data. This shows the percentage of pupils across a range of different year groups who have achieved the expected levels in important school skills; literacy, numeracy, and speaking and listening.

Of the 48 schools in the Falkirk Council area, a whopping 27 had more than 80% of their children hit those targets - although it’s worth noting that several schools with very small class sizes were not included in the data.

Here were the 18 primary schools from across the Falkirk area that came out on top:

1 . Bainsford Primary School Two Falkirk schools have tied for the top spot. First up is Bainsford Primary, in Bainsford in the Forth Valley, just north of Falkirk. In the 2022/23 school year, 95% of its pupils met target levels in listening and talking skills, numeracy, reading, and writing.

2 . St Joseph's RC Primary School Tied for first, St Joseph's is a Catholic primary school near Bonnybridge, southwest of Falkirk. In the 2022/23 school year, 95% of its pupils also met target levels in listening and talking skills, numeracy, reading, and writing.

3 . Head Of Muir Primary School Head Of Muir is a primary school in Denny, west of Falkirk. In the 2022/23 school year, 92.5% of its pupils met target levels in listening and talking skills, numeracy, reading, and writing.