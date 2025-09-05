Falkirk youngsters encouraged to consider careers behind the camera in the creative industries

Youngsters from the Falkirk area could soon be calling action on a career in the creative industries thanks to a new initiative.

Into Film have been awarded the contract to implement the Discover! Creative Careers programme in Scotland across 2025/2026.

Working in partnership with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), Discover! Creative Careers in Scotland has an ambition to reach at least 10,000 young people across over the two year period.

Nicola Kettlewood, programme lead for Into Film Scotland: “It’s a tremendous honour for Into Film Scotland to lead the Discover! Creative Careers Programme. Scotland’s creative industries are rich with opportunity, and this programme allows us to inspire and inform the next generation about the diverse roles available across the sector.

Youngsters in Falkirk and across the country will be able to attend events to get a taste of what the creative industries have to offer (Picture: Submitted)

"We’re committed to making these pathways more visible and accessible, particularly for young people who may not have previously seen a place for themselves in the creative world.”

“We have built strong, lasting relationships with schools, local authorities, and industry partners across the nation. The relationships include a committed group of Scottish Education Ambassadors and Youth Advisory Council members that meet regularly, providing insights and feedback to shape our programme as well as acting as influential advocates of Into Film’s work.”

Into Film will work with the central Discover! Creative Careers team at ScreenSkills and in collaboration with key local partners Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) to shine a spotlight on careers in creative and cultural industries throughout Scotland.

The initiative will feature a wide range of exciting activities including industry visits and workshops, online and in-class talks and careers events at the Into Film Festival, an annual event that sees 400,000 children and young people visit cinemas across Scotland and the UK for free.

Michelle Fenwick, DYW National Projects Director commented: “DYW make it easy for industry to connect with young people in education, so they develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the world of work.

"This exciting collaboration builds on DYW's existing engagement with the creative industries, and it will create more opportunities for young people, parents, carers, and educators to find out about the vast range of opportunities and pathways in Scotland’s creative sector.”

Schools and educators can visit the website to find out more information about the initiative.

