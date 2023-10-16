News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk woman's commitment to language earns her the Gaelic Learner of the Year Award

The Gaelic Learner of the Year Award has gone to a Falkirk-born woman who spent a number of years in the USA before returning to Scotland in 2021.
By James Trimble
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
The prize was presented to Louise Brown at the Royal National Mòd in Paisley earlier this month.

Louise did not have the chance to learn Gaelic when she was young and despite moving to the United States as a teenager, her interest in Gaelic remained. When she returned to Scotland a couple of years ago she finally enrolled to study the language at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig.

After completing the supported distance learning course online, she enrolled in the Cursà Comais, an intensive and interactive Gaelic language course for intermediate-level learners aiming for fluency in the language.

Louise is now in her second year of distance learning and having excelled in her learning, she has hopes of becoming a Gaelic teacher in the future.

