Falkirk students Emma and Barbie take top awards at Forth Valley College's graduation

Students at Forth Valley College attended the graduation event at the Falkirk campus last week.

More than 850 students were eligible to graduate this year from Forth Valley College and 246 of them chose to collect their scrolls at the ceremonies, which were held at the college’s headquarters for the second time.

Two Falkirk students received top awards for their dedication and hard work.

Emma Leitch, 20, from Falkirk, who graduated with a HND Hospitality Management, won the Most Promising Student in the Department of Creative, Digital and Leisure Industries prize (sponsored by Vass Media), and Barbie Turnbull, 39, also from Falkirk, who graduated with a HNC Construction Management, picked up Most Promising Student in the Department of STEM and Construction (sponsored by FES).

Emma Leitch, 20, from Falkirk, who graduated from Forth Valley College with a HND Hospitality Management, and won the Most Promising Student in the Department of Creative, Digital and Leisure Industries prize. Pic: Contributed

Emma, who works at Café Bar 1807 in Linlithgow and who was earlier this year selected to travel to the prestigious Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne on a HIT Scotland scholarship, said: “I feel good and happy to have won and that all my hard work has paid off. I didn’t even know that there were awards at the graduation, but I feel brilliant about winning.”

Barbie, who works for Trust Housing Association attended the evening HNC Construction Management course at the college and also participated in the Women in Construction programme to encourage more women into the industry.

She said: “I am a bit shocked, but it is a real honour to be put forward for this award. It has been a lot of hard work juggling a young family, working full-time and also studying at night. Winning the award is the icing on the cake for me.”

Guest speaker at the morning ceremony was author and expert in leadership Dr Eve Poole OBE, while in the afternoon event tourist industry spokesman and business leader Marc Crothall gave the keynote speech. At the final ceremony former policeman turned equality, diversity and inclusion consultant Robin Iffla, spoke to the assembled graduates and guests.

Barbie Turnbull, 39, from Falkirk, who graduated from Forth Valley College with a HNC Construction Management, and picked up Most Promising Student in the Department of STEM and Construction. Pic: Contributed

Also at the graduation, former FVC principal Professor Ken Thomson, former FVC head of department Jacqui McArthur and former FV board of management member Ken Richardson were all awarded Fellowships of the College.

Abhishek Agarwal, new chair of the Forth Valley board of management gave the vote of thanks at all three ceremonies.

The Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band were on hand to lead in the top tables and stage parties at all three ceremonies.

Forth Valley College principal Kenny MacInnes, said: “All our prize winners this year have also excelled in their course and thoroughly deserve this recognition. Forth Valley College is very proud of their efforts and I personally would like to congratulate them for their hard work, which will no doubt inspire students of the future.

“We wish them all well as they embark upon their new careers or continued study. They have without a doubt been a credit to themselves and to the college. We are sure they will go on to have successful careers in whatever they choose to do.”