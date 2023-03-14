Falkirk secondary school pupils meet new Duke of Edinburgh in Scottish capital

The youngsters from Braes High School joined pupils from other areas at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday to chat with the prince, who has now taken over the title of Duke of Edinburgh and its associated responsiblities – including the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) scheme.

Braes High students joined a conversation chaired by the Duke in his role as DofE Trustee and shared their personal experience of doing their DofE, and the positive impact taking part in the endeavour had on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Braes pupil said: “I do DofE because it lets me connect with the countryside and gives me the chance to meet new people and learn new skills. Today was surreal, absolutely surreal – a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the newly appointed Duke of Edinburgh.”

HRH Prince Edward, the newly titled Duke of Edinburgh meets secondary school pupils in Holyroodhouse

Pupils spoke about connecting with the Scottish countryside and their local communities through their Expedition and Volunteering sections, and how the DofE had helped them create lasting friendships and transferable skills for the future.

Reflecting on the increasing pressures and anxieties facing young people today, participants also explained to the Duke how their DofE had helped them overcome challenges and build resilience and self-belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 29,000 young people in Scotland are currently doing their DofE thanks to a network of over 3500 adult leaders and volunteers supporting them on their DofE journey, across 141 licensed organisations the length and breadth of the country.

A Dof£ spokesperson said: “The DofE is working to reach one million young people by 2026, and has launched projects to fund schools and community organisations in the UK’s most deprived areas to start running the DofE, support more young people with additional needs, and expand in prisons and young offender institutions.

“To do their DofE, young people aged 14 to 24 choose activities in four sections – improving a physical and skills activity, volunteering for a cause of their choice, and completing a demanding expedition, as well as a five-day residential at gold level.