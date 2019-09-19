Falkirk schools earn digital status

Eight primary schools and one high school in the Falkirk district have now all received Digital School Awards status.

Bowhouse Primary, California Primary, Carmuirs Primary, Drumbowie Primary, Kinnaird Primary, Maddiston Primary, St Bernadette’s Primary, Wallacestone Primary and St Mungo’s High School all received the accrediation at a ceremony at St Mungo’s High School.

To achieve Digital Schools Awards accreditation, schools are required to self-assess their developments in digital technology.

The programme promotes skills such as digital innovation and creativity, advances in STEM, the use of digital technology to promote higher order thinking skills, support for digital equity and access and the need for cyber resilience.

Digital Economy Minister, Kate Forbes congratulated all award recipients who she said were “being rightly celebrated for their dedication and enthusiasm”.

She said: “The Scottish Government recognises the knowledge, skills and attributes that children and young people need to acquire to thrive in our interconnected, digital and rapidly changing world.

“The Digital Schools Awards are a great way to encourage schools to develop new and innovative ways in which to achieve that aim, as well as to recognise excellence.

Steven Pavia from HP added: “Combining digital technology with the world-class fundamental learning applied at Scottish schools is crucial for the next generation to thrive in our everchanging cyber-physical world.

“The Digital Schools Awards is a great example of education, industry and government working together to prepare the next generation. To achieve the accreditation is a fantastic achievement, and I would like to congratulate each school on their success.”

Stephen Phee, head teacher at St Mungo’s High School said: “We are delighted to be recognised as a Digital School.

“It is a testament to the hard work of our teaching staff, who have been instrumental to developing and implementing our digital learning strategies.

“As teachers, we have long understood the importance of embedding digital skills within the curriculum. The Digital Schools Awards provided us with the framework and support needed to bring technology into the classroom in an effective and responsible manner.”