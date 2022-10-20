Carmuirs Primary in Camelon held a special celebration party to mark receiving the Unicef Gold: Rights Respecting Schools Award. The accolade recognises that children’s rights are embedded across the school and underpin every part of school life.

Following a visit by the charity’s accreditation team where they spoke to pupils, staff and parents, they highlighted the following strengths identified:

*Confident children who clearly know that they have rights and are committed to helping to realise these for other children locally and globally.

*Rights learning fully embedded across the curriculum using a wide range of age appropriate, creative resources.

*A clear strategic approach to embedding children’s rights in school life has been guided by recommendations from the Silver report.

*A common language of rights which is used across the school and supports children to explore and discuss a range of issues.

*Children see themselves as global citizens. Conversations happen linked to news and current events and children are supported to make positive changes.

No celebration is complete without a cake - principal teacher Ashley Hunter with pupils

*Children’s voice and opinions matter and they are confident they are listened to.

During the visit pupils spoke about issues such as climate change, poverty, abuse and war as issues that can prevent some children accessing their rights locally and globally. Children learn about rights and the world around them in a variety of ways, including assemblies, lessons and watching Newsround.

Youngsters at the school have developed a heightened sense of justice and equity through their engagement with the sustainable development goals.

One child said: “We need to make sure everyone knows about the global goals. We need to stop pollution, make sure people don’t live in poverty, and no matter who you are, you have a right to an education.”

Carmuirs hosts a golden party to celebrate their Children's Rights Award

While another said: “The cost of living crisis and the rising gas prices are a worry and will impact on our rights.”

Ashley Hunter, principal teacher and rights co-ordinator said: “Achieving this award was a whole school effort and commitment. The pandemic was an opportunity for us to strengthen our rights work and how we listen and communicate with our children and families. It was important they knew that their needs were still being met and that they were safe.

"The school provided children with iPads, stationery and access to wi-fi at home where it was required. Children and families know we support their wellbeing. Everything we do is centred around Children’s Rights.”

She added that during lockdown she met online with the Rights group and the children decided they needed a school mascot - and came up with Rocco the Rights Respecting Raccoon.

Rocco the Rights Respecting Raccoon with pupils

Ms Hunter added: “He has been a huge part of our school community since. The children adore him and all children were able to vote to choose the name. Rocco visits the children regularly, in class and during Rights Respecting Playtimes each Friday afternoon to promote Children’s Rights.”

