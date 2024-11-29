Falkirk schools boss says cut to school week will protect ASN services

Controversial proposals to cut school hours for Falkirk pupils are the only way to protect vital support for more than 8000 children with additional support needs, a new report says.

On December 12, Falkirk Council’s director of education, Jon Reid, will once again ask councillors to approve his plans for pupils to finish early on Fridays, which he says will save £6 million while safeguarding “critical” support for pupils.

Falkirk Council is facing a budget gap of £56 million over the next five years and desperately needs to make savings.

The report claims that the alternative to changing the learning week would be slashing teacher numbers and subject choices.

Councillors will be told without the cut to the school week, there will be cuts elsewhere with ASN services hit. Pic: John Devlin

In his report to councillors, Mr Reid says: “Without the implementation of these changes, alternative savings are likely to result in the loss of critical support services, which would negatively affect the educational experiences and outcomes of our children and young people.”

Councillors had been expected to make a decision on whether to go ahead with the plans or not in October but members agreed then that they needed more information.

However, the latest report makes clear that there is still “considerable uncertainty surrounding key financial areas”.

While the UK Government’s budget has been set, a fuller financial picture will not be known until the Scottish Government sets its budget next week on December 4.

Jon Reid is Falkirk Council's director of education. Pic: Falkirk Council

And months of national discussions between the councils’ umbrella body, CoSLA, and the Scottish Government have still not reached agreement over teacher numbers, which will impact funding.

While Falkirk is the first to propose such a radical change, CoSLA says that all Scottish councils are now looking at ways to reduce spending on education which has largely been protected while other budgets – such as roads and waste – have seen large cuts.

The council meeting in October followed a consultation that showed many parents are strongly opposed to the plans which would mean all Falkirk pupils will be losing classroom time, while childcare is also a worry.

But even councillors who are opposed to the plans are aware that the financial position means refusing to back plan could result in drastic cuts to support services.

At October’s meeting, councillors asked for more details about what the cuts to support services would mean.

The latest report gives an insight into some of the work across Falkirk schools to support pupils with additional support needs (ASN).

That includes Grangemouth High School which has a wide range of initiatives to offer pupils extra support, emotionally or academically, as well as a ‘safe space’ for those who struggle socially.

Another example given is a therapeutic playroom (TP) in St Francis Xavier’s Primary in Bainsford, which provides a safe, supportive environment for pupils who need it.

Currently, 37 per cent of the schools’ pupils – 152 children – attend the TP across the school week.

The report highlights the rapidly increasing numbers of ASN pupils and says that further cuts would mean the end of such critical support.

And that will affect all pupils – the evidence shows that improving the school experience for pupils with support needs actually improves the attainment of all pupils as classrooms are less likely to be disrupted.

There are currently 21,300 children and young people in Falkirk’s Primary, Secondary and ASN schools and more than 8000 young people have an identified Additional Support Need (ASN).

According to the report, this represents 38.3 per cent of the overall population.

And the numbers are growing – according to the 2024 census, while the number of mainstream pupils has decreased by 170 from the previous year, ASN numbers have increased by 789.

The report says that staff are being used to address the challenges being seen in increasing levels of additional support needs, mental health issues – (both with young people and their families) and decreased levels of attendance compared to pre-Covid levels.

It argues that without making the changes, these staff will have to return to mainstream teaching and supports will be lost.

But many parents remain to be convinced -councillors have been overwhelmed with emails in opposition and a petition against the change has more than 5000 signatures.

The voice of parents who believe a cut in hours will put Falkirk pupils at a disadvantage and have a negative effect on attainment will be heard at the meeting as campaigner Liane Tait has asked to make a deputation.

Scottish Youth Parliament MSYP Declan McGavin has also asked to speak.

Falkirk Council will meet on Thursday, December 12 at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel.