Falkirk school summer holidays Scotland 2019: when do they start and end?

School summer holidays kick off across Scotland on Monday 1 July, stretching for seven weeks.
This is what Falkirk school summer holidays look like, as well as dates for the rest of the year.
Falkirk
Falkirk school summer holidays will kick off on Monday 1 July and wrap up on Friday 16 August.
The rest of the year for Falkirk students is as follows:
In service day: Monday 9 Sept
September weekend: Monday 9 Sept
October week: Monday 14 Oct - Friday 18 Oct
In service day: Monday 21 Oct
Christmas holidays: Monday 23 Dec - Friday 3 Jan (2020)