Falkirk school summer holidays Scotland 2019: when do they start and end?

School summer holidays kick off across Scotland on Monday 1 July, stretching for seven weeks.

This is what Falkirk school summer holidays look like, as well as dates for the rest of the year.

Falkirk

Falkirk school summer holidays will kick off on Monday 1 July and wrap up on Friday 16 August.

The rest of the year for Falkirk students is as follows:

In service day: Monday 9 Sept

September weekend: Monday 9 Sept

October week: Monday 14 Oct - Friday 18 Oct

In service day: Monday 21 Oct

Christmas holidays: Monday 23 Dec - Friday 3 Jan (2020)