Falkirk school for deaf receives four-figure donation from scooter club

Falkirk and District Scooter Club chose to raise funds for Windsor Park School and Sensory Services at their end of season gathering.

The event generated £1000 and was held at Tamfourhill Community Centre, where the committee offered the group free use of the hall and gave up their time to help to set it up.

As one of only three schools for the deaf in Scotland, Windsor Park School is a multi-denominational facility based in Bantaskine Road which consists of primary and secondary departments.

Windsor Park School pupils were delighted to learn of Falkirk and District Scooter Club's donation. Contributed.

Lauren Brown, Windsor Park School depute head, said: “Ticket sales and the raffle raised an incredible £860, which has since been rounded up to £1000 on behalf of a generous local business man, Derek Taylor, from Derek Taylor Fencing and Landscaping.

“A huge thank you must also be given to the DJs, Tom Hume, Dougie Smith, Tommy Cockburn and last but not least Pat Murphy. All of the guys played fantastic sets and they had the crowd on the floor from the get-go.

“The £1000 donation to Windsor Park School is greatly appreciated as usually our staff and pupils are seen in and around Forth Valley singing and signing Christmas songs which melt hearts and provide the school with donations for the school fund but, due to Covid restrictions, this has not been able to happen.

“Thank you everyone who helped make this a success, especially those who attended and bought raffle tickets, we very much appreciate your continued support.”

