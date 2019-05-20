Falkirk pupils raise £4000 to support world’s poorest countries

Entrepreneurial pupils at a Falkirk school have raised more than £4000 to support a charity’s life-changing work.

Youngsters at St Francis Xavier’s Primary vowed to help the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) with its WEE BOX, BIG CHANGE Lent appeal — and they have certainly done so.

Led by its Primary 7 pupils, the rest of the school also joined in to lend a hand in setting up pop-up shops stocked with sweet treats at The Howgate Shopping Centre.

Staffed by the pupils themselves, their products proved to be a huge hit with members of the public.

The stalls were among a number of fundraising activities organised by the school, including a crazy hair day, games hour and a movie morning, all of which generated £4059.77 for SCIAF.

The fundraising events were held as part of a Lenten project to help people in some of the poorest countries in the world.

SCIAF helps families grow enough to eat, earn an income, overcome conflict peacefully, learn new skills and get emergency aid when disasters strike.

This year’s SCIAF appeal told the story of the organisation’s work with vulnerable young people in Uganda.

Tina O’Neill, headteacher at St Francis Xavier’s Primary, said: “This year our entrepreneurs took on a new venture by teaming up with The Howgate Shopping Centre in Falkirk where they were granted permission to open pop-up shops in the arcade.

“These were hugely successful and allowed small groups of pupils to share the work of SCIAF in our communities as well as selling plenty of sweets to nourish the weekday shoppers.”

Alistair Dutton, SCIAF director, said: “I’m so impressed by the creativity and entrepreneurship of the pupils from St Francis Xavier’s Primary.

“Launching pop-up shops was a brilliant idea and it sounds like their venture was a huge success.

“It’s wonderful to have their support and I’m grateful for all their fundraising efforts.

“The money they’ve raised will make a huge difference to people in need around the world.”

To donate to the WEE BOX, BIG CHANGE Lent appeal visit www.sciaf.org.uk.