Falkirk pupils learn how food is changing the story for children across the world

The Scottish-based charity is offering free, downloadable activity packs to primary schools, to help pupils learn more about its work feeding children in 19 countries where poverty levels are high, which include Malawi, Haiti and Madagascar.

Centred on Upile, a girl from Malawi, and her friends, the educational ‘Superheroes’ resource shows how the daily mug of vitamin-enriched porridge they receive from Mary’s Meals gives them energy and superhero powers!

Upile with the daily mug of vitamin-enriched porridge that she receives from Mary’s Meals.

Mary’s Meals provides a daily meal in a place of learning in order to attract chronically poor children into the classroom, where they receive an education that can, in the future, be their ladder out of poverty.

Emma Hutton, head of Grassroots Engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “These engaging resources for schools offer pupils a glimpse of what life is like for children in some of the world’s poorest countries.

“For some children, this can be the only meal they receive in a day. As well as giving them nutrition, the food gives them a gateway to education and helps them become superheroes in their own lives so they can grow up to become the men and women who will lift their communities out of poverty.

“We hope these resources will provide many hours of fun for pupils, while also providing a valuable learning opportunity about the life-changing impact of a daily meal for the children supported by Mary’s Meals.”

For more information, please visit Mary’s Meals website: https://www.marysmeals.org.uk/.

