Falkirk pupils gather at YPI National Event to celebrate £8.5 million they helped provide for Scottish charities

Young people, teachers, charities, and keynote speakers were brought together for the YPI National Event to share inspirational stories and recognise the power of youth voice in driving positive change within local communities.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 800 people, including pupils from Falkirk area schools, attended the annual gathering – Scotland’s largest celebration of youth philanthropy – held on earlier this month at Perth Concert Hall.

Through YPI – a programme managed and majority funded by The Wood Foundation – a generation has been empowered to lead meaningful, sustainable change that addresses the needs of those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme, Be the Change, was a compelling call to action. The event recognised pupils who took the time to understand the challenges faced by others, championed causes close to their hearts, and demonstrated a genuine dedication to social responsibility.

The YPI event took place at Perth Concert Hall and included pupils from the Falkirk area (Picture: Submitted)

The YPI National Event was also an opportunity to reflect on the legacy that has been created since the introduction of YPI in Scotland.

Since 2008, £8.5 million has been granted to charities with the help of 390,000 young changemakers. This year, YPI engaged pupils from 280 Scottish secondary schools who raised £840,000 (£3000 per school) for causes they are passionate about.

Garreth Wood, chairman of The Wood Foundation, said: “For many young people, YPI is just the beginning. Over the past 17 years, The Wood Foundation has been proud to provide a platform that empowers young people to explore complex social issues, develop their confidence, and find their voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The passion, empathy and commitment on display at this year’s YPI National Event were truly inspiring. It is our hope that this experience encourages young people to continue their involvement in their communities – whether through volunteering, advocacy or by remaining actively engaged in local initiatives.”

One of the schools performing at the event was Grangemouth High School and a group of young people from the school demonstrated the importance of inclusion and accessibility in sport by showcasing boccia, a Paralympic sport designed for athletes with high support needs.

Pupils from Bo'ness Academy, Denny High School, Braes High School, and Larbert High School were also in attendance to cheer them on.