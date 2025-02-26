Falkirk pupil puts her heart into design of logo for dementia awareness initiative

A Denny-based group which raises awareness of dementia is getting ready to expand across the wider Falkirk area with help from a new logo designed by a local school pupil.

Originally known as Dementia Friendly Denny, the new Dementia Friendly Falkirk initiative partnered with local schools to run a logo competition ahead of its expansion.

The link up builds on the community connections already at the heart of the group, which brings together local services, community groups, schools, and businesses to help foster a dementia friendly environment in the local area.

The winning design, created by S1 Falkirk High School pupil Amy Morrison, was chosen by the team at Dollar Park Dementia Service for its explanation of the positive difference felt by people accessing local support.

Falkirk High School pupil Amy Morrison shows off her logo design for the new Dementia Friendly Falkirk service (Picture: Submitted)

Amy said: “I used the hands in the heart shape to symbolise love, and the bright colourful space inside with Falkirk landmarks to represent local support. The grey clouded area outside of the hands symbolises what dementia can be like.”

Margaret Thom, Dollar Park Dementia Service manager, said: “We received a selection of wonderful designs from Falkirk’s young people and wish to thank all pupils for their entries, as well as the schools for getting involved.

“Amy’s winning logo impressed the judging panel, as it conveyed the complexities of dementia in one design. We can’t wait to start using it across our local activity.”

Dementia Friendly Falkirk will begin to use the new logo throughout its activity, as it plans to expand training, education, and volunteering opportunities across the local area.