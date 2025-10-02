Falkirk primary school pupils rewarded for their environmentally friendly efforts

Pupils at a Falkirk area primary have won their school £200 worth of education materials thanks to their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The youngsters at Bonnybridge Primary School, in Wellpark Terrace, were one of the winners of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Climate Action Points challenge which saw schools obtain points by a number of means, including reducing energy waste, swapping to meat free meals, reducing food waste, engaging in active travel, using public transport and swapping or repairing rather than buying new.

The aim was to achieve 2030 Climate Action Points to match the year when we should be achieving the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and all Scottish schools should be sustainable settings (Target 2030).

In fact, the pupils and their teachers more than doubled that achieving almost 5000 points.

Bonnybridge Primary was one of the schools to win Keep Scotland Beautiful's Climate Action Points challenge (Picture: Submitted)

For their excellent environmentally friendly efforts, Bonnybridge Primary School received £200 worth of renewable energy science education kits, sponsored by ScottishPower.

Andrea Gabriel, Keep Scotland Beautiful education manager, said: said: “We have had another fantastic Climate Action Week of Live Lessons which culminated in an all-ages assembly where we announced the winners of this year’s challenge.

“This year we’re delighted to have had more than 8,000 young people from across Scotland take part in our series of Live Lessons, a huge number which shows the enthusiasm of pupils and educators for our Climate Action Schools framework.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has taken part this year, and congratulations to all our winners for their excellent efforts.”

