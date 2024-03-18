Falkirk primary pupils took time to rhyme off some award winning poetry

Pupils at a Falkirk area primary school will soon become published poets after winning a national competition.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:05 GMT
A total of 22 talented members of the P5 class at Antonine Primary School, in Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge, entered their poems in the Young Writers group’s Once Upon A Dream competition earlier this year.

Their acrostic poetry and haikus will now be published in a book next month.

Both class teacher Brenda Gillespie and head teacher Jacqueline McLaughlin were rightly proud of the youngsters for their hard work.

Antonine Primary School's award winning P5 pupils will soon be published poets

Young Writers has been running national writing competitions for schools for a number of years to help youngsters turn imagination and creativity into confidence and writing ability.

A spokesperson said: “We support teachers up and down the country by creating meaningful writing competitions, themes, outstanding resources and awarding brilliant prizes.

"The result is greatly improved confidence in their creative writing ability and seeing their writing brought to life in a real, physical book.”

