Falkirk primary pupils success in national quiz final

Four pupils from Bantaskin Primary School showed what a winning combination knowledge and teamwork can be when they secured second place in a national competition last weekend.

Lois Friel, Mary Cruickshanks, Catherine Glen and Christopher Fullerton – all P7 pupils at Bantaskin – showcased their expertise in subjects ranging from history and geography to literature, film and sport at the final of this year’s Rotary Club of Scotland’s Scottish Primary Schools Quiz.

The team narrowly missed out on the top spot, scoring 102 points - just two points behind winners Law Primary School from North Berwick, who took home the trophy with 104 points.

To reach this year’s final, the Bantaskin team beat off stiff competition in both the local and divisional finals before heading to Kirkintilloch Town Hall to compete for the trophy.

The delighted Bantaskin Primary pupils who came a close second in the national competition. Pic: Contributed

Headteacher Andrew Blaikie said: “We're incredibly proud of the team for their outstanding performance at the final and throughout the whole competition. They showed no signs of nervousness, with teamwork and enthusiasm really shining through. It’s a fantastic achievement that reflects the hard work they – and their families who quizzed them at home in preparation for each round – put into the competition.”

Hundreds of schools from across Scotland compete for the coveted competition title. This year, schools from as far north as Fort William to as far south as Stranraer took part in a series of heats, with only a select few progressing to this year’s final.