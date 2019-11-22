Falkirk Parent Club aims to help ease the pressure

The “three R’s” can be a lot more fun than many parents may remember, according to the Scottish Government - which has launched a new families initiative in Falkirk.

Included in the scheme is a Scavenger Hunt for primary school kids taking place in every library in Falkirk.

Reading, writing and counting at the centre of this latest Parent Club campaign, which promises to provide tips and ideas capable of making parents’ day “easy as 1-2-3”.

The scheme offers support to parents and carers of children in P1 to P3, aiming to provide simple tips and ideas which can be incorporated into every day life.

It aims to help parents cope with what are seen as some of the most challenging times - after school, shopping, managing downtime and regulating screen time.

The Scavenger Hunt features large vinyl floor prints leading the way to fun interactive activities and challenges.

Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd MSP said: “As we know, parenting can be a rollercoaster, and there are some times of the day which are specifically more challenging.

“By keeping kids busy, happy and entertained through activities involving reading, writing and counting, parents can find that their day is easier and more fun for everyone.

“There’s no instruction manual for being a parent, but the Parent Club website offers simple tips from other parents that can make the day as easy as 1-2-3 while also having a positive impact on their children’s learning and development.”

Coinciding with Book Week Scotland (this week) all Primary 1 to 3 pupils across Scotland will be gifted a fun Activity Bag including picture books, educational toys, counting games and other learning resources.

It is part of the Bookbug and Read, Write, Count programmes run by Scottish Book Trust.

Marc Lambert, chief executive of Scottish Book Trust said: “The bags allow children to bring the joy of reading, writing and counting into the home, and they also encourage activities for all the family to do together which can help strengthen language and numeracy skills.”

Parents can find more tips and ideas - either free, or cheap to do - at parentclub.scot.