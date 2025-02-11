Falkirk on final countdown for all action Beat the Street initiative

The popular active travel competition Beat the Street gets underway in the Falkirk area next week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A free interactive game that encourages people of all ages to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives by rewarding teams with points and prizes the further they walk, cycle and roll, returns for four weeks from Wednesday, February 19 to Wednesday, March 19.

The game will once again be open to schools, groups and individuals across the communities of Denny, Bonnybridge and Camelon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers hope to go further than last year’s game which took place this time last year and 3718 people walking, cycling and wheeling for points and prizes, resulting in an amazing collective total of 35,918 active travel miles.

Head of Muir Primary School were the big winners of last year's Beat the Street (Picture: Submitted)

Beeping and flashing sensors called Beat Boxes will be placed on lampposts around the area for the duration of the six-week game.

Primary school pupils will be provided with a player pack containing a map and a card for the child and an accompanying adult.

The wider community can pick up a contactless card from a distribution point listed at the website where players can find more information and instructions on how to play the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players then travel between the contactless Beat Boxes scoring points with their cards as they go. The further players travel, the more points they score for their community or school team. Each week is themed with different activities to help participants get the most out of their Beat the Street experience.

The Beat the Street Falkirk West has been commissioned by Falkirk Council, funded by Transport Scotland’s People and Place active travel funding, and delivered by Intelligent Health

Councillor Paul Garner, Deputy Leader of Falkirk Council, added: “Everyone is welcome to get involved, so pick up a card or download the points and join the movement! Beat the Street is a fantastic way to help people of all ages to replace their car journeys with active modes of travel such as walking, cycling or running.

“We’re all busy and it can be tempting to jump in the car for shorter journeys, but with the incentive of points, and of course, prizes, Beat the Street reminds us of the joys of spending time with friends and family and walking together.”