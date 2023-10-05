An awards ceremony to recognise the hard work and dedication of pupils at Falkirk High School took place recently.

The annual event was an opportunity for the school’s young people to have their achievements celebrated in front of friends, family and teaching staff.

This year’s event, which took place on September 21, once again saw pupils enjoy success in all aspects of school life with the awards covering both their academic and wider achievements.

Addressing those gathered in the school hall on the night, headteacher Stuart Kelly said it was a celebration of “not just our students’ achievements, but also the embodiment of our school values – ambition, kindness, inclusion and support”.

Falkirk High School's three duxes Tamsin Gold, Millie Law and Samuel Polland. (pic: submitted)

He congratulated the pupils, saying: “Your hard work, dedication and determination have brought you to this moment, and we are incredibly proud of your achievements. Whether you’ve excelled academically or through sports, arts, or indeed community service, your accomplishments reflect your commitment to being the very best that you can be and striving for excellence.”

He thanked staff for their “exceptional contribution” in supporting pupils as well as parents and carers, adding: “Positive parental support can make a significant contribution to the outcomes of our pupils.”

The headteacher also praised the pupil and staff led green initiatives which have earned the school the Eco Green Flag Award and the One Carbon World Award. Falkirk High, in collaboration with Braes High, is one of only two schools in Scotland to receive the One Carbon World Award. In the last year the school has also received its Silver Rights Respecting School Award.

Mr Kelly’s message for those gathered for the prizegiving was about what it means to be a champion, and it might not be what you think.

He said: “To be a champion it is not just about raw talent, behind every champion there is an ambition that drives them to be successful. An attitude that says ‘set ambitious goals and pursue them relentlessly’.

“In your pursuit of your goals, remember that the journey or experience can be just as important as the destination. It’s about the friendships you build, the challenges you overcome, and the lessons you learn along the way. It’s about the kindness you show to others, the support you receive or give, and the inclusivity you foster with those you come into contact with.”

This year the school presented the George C McKenzie Memorial Prize for Dux of Falkirk High to three pupils – Tamsin Gold, Millie Law and Samuel Polland. Lochlan Black, Robyn Dewar Young and Edwin Walker were the school’s Proxime Accessits.

Prizewinners

