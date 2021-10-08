Falkirk High School's senior award winners 2020/21

The pandemic meant a virtual event took place again this year, but that didn’t detract from the tremendous efforts and successes of the school’s senior pupils.

Addressing his online audience, head teacher Stuart Kelly said that although many faced “significant challenges” during the year, the school has continued to develop as a community through support that’s been available both from staff and peers.

He said: “These views have confirmed my belief, that as a community, we have risen to the many challenges we have faced and come through stronger.

Falkirk High School rector Stuart Kelly with joint Dux prize winners Logan Sibbald and Sarah Coffey. Picture: Scott Louden

“It is important that we ‘do not let our past experiences dictate who you are but let them be a lesson that strengthens who you will become’.

“It is critical then, that we recognise and capture our learning, successes and achievements over this past year.”

He said pupils had performed “exceptionally well” regardless of the challenges as shown by the SQA results.

He told the students: “Those results never came by chance, last session you rose to the challenge and worked extremely hard, under very difficult circumstances, as did your teachers, to make sure that you achieved what you deserved...and you did very well indeed.”

He added: “I would like to give recognition to all senior pupils for your collective efforts in doing everything you could to help us through the session.

"Every pupil in the school has contributed and I would like to both congratulate and thank you all.

“To all our prize winners I would like to say congratulations and well done! You should be proud of yourselves and no doubt you have made your families and your teachers extremely proud.”

Guest speakers for the evening were Leigh Watson, education service manager with Falkirk Council and Andy Scott, world renowned sculptor of The Kelpies.

This year Falkirk High School has two duxes – Sarah Coffey and Logan Sibbald.

Logan, 17, achieved five Highers at A grade this year and is now working towards three Advanced Highers in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics.

When he leaves school he hopes to go to university to study biochemistry.

He said: “I’m really happy and proud of myself.

"I think I put a lot of hard work and effort in to my studying so I’m really pleased to get this award.”

Logan, who lives in Falkirk, added that his parents, Julie and Robin, are “really proud” of him and “really happy too”.

Fellow dux Sarah also achieved five Highers at A grade this year.

The 16-year-old said: “I’m over the moon. It was a bit of a surprise, Logan for me was a bit of a shoe-in for it, but when I found out I’d got it too I was delighted.

"I might have cried a little bit I was so excited and surprised.

“I got straight As in my Highers, which was a lot of hard work but I managed to do it and it’s been worth it.”

Sarah, who lives in New Carron, said her mum Elaine and dad Grant, were very happy with her achievements.

She added: “My family were surprised as well but they are very proud of me.

"My extended family are very excited as well as I don't think many in our family have achieved something like this.”

The S6 pupil is studying both Spanish and French at Advanced Higher this year, along with Higher Psychology and a course through the Open University called Law Making in Scotland.

She hopes to study law with a language at university when she leaves Falkirk High.

The school’s proxime accessits this year are Kieren Doyle and Erin Gray.

Prizewinners: