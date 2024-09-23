Falkirk high schools leading the way on climate change with student-led summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people from local high schools came together for a student-led Climate Summit last week.

The landmark event at Braes High School, inspired by the work schools have done with One Carbon World, aimed to empower young people to shape the future of climate action in their schools and beyond.

The summit represents a crucial next step in the journey toward sustainability for both Braes and Falkirk high schools, following their certification as carbon neutral for the 2022/23 academic year.

With support from a grant provided by One Carbon World, the schools have actively engaged in carbon reduction initiatives. The summit celebrated these achievements while providing a platform for students to discuss solutions to the urgent challenges of climate change.

Students from Braes and Falkirk high schools led the Climate Change Summit last week. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

Councillor Bryan Deakin, spokesperson for Climate Change said: “Young people have shown a deep interest in understanding sustainability and voicing their concerns about the lack of action on climate change. This event, designed with objectives similar to global COP summits, gives students the chance to share their ideas and create a roadmap for meaningful change.”

The Climate Summit is the product of hard work and determination by an organising committee of pupils from the two local high schools. These students not only designed the structure of the day but have took the lead in inviting guest speakers and workshop facilitators to ensure an inclusive and engaging event and include representatives from Zero Waste Scotland, Keep Scotland Beautiful, Education Scotland and Learning through Landscapes.

Committee members drafted invitations, designed graphics, and crafted messaging in the lead-up to the event. They also ensured that the summit reflected the voice of young people throughout, from the opening presentation to the final discussion groups.

During the event, representatives from both schools kicked off the summit with a short film highlighting the schools' environmental achievements over the past year. Throughout the day, volunteers from Braes and Falkirk High facilitated workshops, supported delegates, and led discussions aimed at producing the "Falkirk Agreement"—a document detailing students' hopes for national and international climate action.

The final version of the agreement will be shared with key stakeholders, ensuring students’ voices are heard at higher levels of decision-making.