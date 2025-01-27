Falkirk High pupils clean up cash rewards in LitterLotto

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Secondary school pupils have cleaned up in an initiative to get people to bin their litter.

Youngsters at Falkirk High are in the money after success using the LitterLotto app launched by Falkirk Council last year to encourage people to dispose of their litter responsibly.

By simply binning rubbish and snapping a photo through the app, users are entered into draws to win cash prizes. There is a monthly prize of £100 exclusively for Falkirk Council residents, as well as a weekly UK national jackpot of £1000.

LitterLotto Leagues, launched in November, is in an inter-schools competition based within the app, with additional prizes exclusively for high school pupils.

Pictured: Ross Guthrie, waste services education officer; Robert Hamilton, teacher; Susie Hoggan; Logan Marshall; Ross Hamilton; Liam Mason, teacher, PC Abigail Meason, school based officer and Stuart Kelly, head teacher. Pic: Michael Gillen

After downloading the LitterLotto app, school pupils can enter a code unique to their school to join the league. Every month, the pupil who bins the most items in each high school wins themselves a £20 Falkirk Loves Local gift card. Additionally, the school who bins the most items each term wins £200.

Ross Guthrie, Falkirk Council’s waste services education officer, worked with teachers Robert Hamilton and Liam Mason, along with the school’s “Change Makers’ sustainability group to launch the campaign at Falkirk High.

And their efforts paid off with a string of successes.

Susie Hoggan binned the most litter at Falkirk High in November and Ross Hamilton binned the most in December – earning each a £20 voucher.

Together with Logan Marshall and a few others, they also binned more items from the launch until Christmas than any other high school in the district, earning the school £200.

However, there was even more success for Logan in the contest that anyone, not just schools can enter, with him winning not only £100 in the Falkirk Council December prize, but also the UK national jackpot of £1000.

LitterLotto not only works with schools but a wide range of businesses and government organisations, all of which are striving to do more to eliminate litter from the planet.

Enter by using the app to take a picture of litter as you place it in a bin and each time you submit a new piece of litter it's another chance to win.