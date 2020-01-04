Falkirk has two days to decide on shorter summer school break

A Falkirk Council consultation on whether the schools’ summer holiday break should be cut from seven weeks to six closes on Monday (January 6).

The authority says many parents feel the present break is too long, and some Scottish local authorities have already opted for six weeks’ holiday in the summer.

It argues a shorter break would also help to address food poverty arising from children not benefiting from free school meals during the current summer holiday period.

Another contention, said to be based on national research, is that a longer break affects pupils’ learning.

One factor not mentioned - which might strike a chord with many parents - is that seven weeks can seem too long when youngsters have exhausted all the obvious ways of enjoying the holiday.

If the proposed alternative set-up were approved, the new school term would start on the second full week in August instead of the third full week.

But to balance that the present schools “October week” would become an autumn holiday fortnight.

The October holiday would start on the Monday of the first full week of that month and would last for two weeks.

If approved, the proposal would be implemented from August 2022.

The council’s online survey on the subject can be found at https://say.falkirk.gov.uk/childrens-services/e67f050e/consultation/intro/