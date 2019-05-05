Falkirk girl joins the Scottish sports summit A-team

A talented young Falkirk sports fanatic is set to lead inspirational conferences across Scotland later this year.

After a rigorous recruitment process Hannah Coutts has been named among the 32-strong conference delivery team who will organise and deliver six conferences designed to inspire the next generation of leaders in sport.

Hundreds of young people from secondary schools will take part, with the conference delivery team leading and presenting each conference.

Each year two pupils from each secondary school in Scotland are chosen as Young Ambassadors to promote sport and motivate other young people to get involved in sport in their schools, clubs and local communities.

However Hannah is one of just 32 chosen from across Scotland to join the conference delivery team.

She said: “I would like to inspire and motivate other young people to get involved in sport. It will be great to meet lots of new people and create more opportunities in sport.”

The project is a key element of sportscotland’s contribution to developing young people as leaders in sport.

Stewart Harris, sportscotland chief executive, said: “Congratulations to the 32 young people who have been selected for our 2019 conference delivery team.

“Our Young Ambassadors conferences provide an excellent opportunity for pupils across the country who are passionate about sport to come together to make a difference.

“It offers them the chance to meet exceptional athletes and leading sport professionals, the pupils can also gain invaluable first-hand knowledge which will help them in their sporting journeys”.