Falkirk football foundation backs parents into work scheme

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) has united with Falkirk Football Community Foundation to launch a scheme designed to help parents back into work.

It aims to create life-changing opportunities for people living in former mining communities by motivating, educating and inspiring others.

The programme particularly aims to help parents who may face barriers getting work to improve their job prospects, and offers classroom teaching.

The Parents into Work programme runs for ten weeks from February 17, and those taking part can aim to gain (SQA) qualifications in Employability Skills, alongside training in CV building and interview techniques/preparation.

One to-one aftercare support for a minimum of eight weeks after the programme, and telephone support, is also available.

Nicky Wilson, a Scottish CRT trustee, said: “We’re delighted to team up with Falkirk Football Community Foundation to launch the Parents into work programme that will support parents back into work by helping them gain a range of qualifications and build their confidence.”

An open day will be held at the Coalfields Training and Enterprise Hub in Kincardine at 10am on Monday, February 10, to help explain in more detail what the scheme entails.

Anyone interested can find out more via David Stewart on 01324 624 121 (option three) or email davids@falkirkfoundation.org