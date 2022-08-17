Falkirk five-year-old who beat rare cancer starts at Bantaskin Primary School

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First days are always special but for the parents of Harry Frank this was extra special when their youngster joined his P1 class at Bantaskin Primary School.

For it was one that mums Elaine and Stephanie Frank feared they might not see.

Harry had only recently started at nursery in Camelon when he became ill.

Harry Frank, five, has completed his cancer treatment journey and started at Bantaskin Primary this week

After tests, in February last year he was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), a rare disorder that can damage tissue or cause lesions to form in the body.

Little Harry has had several operations at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and 30 sessions of chemotherapy.

The whole family were delighted when on May 3 this year he was given the all clear.

Five-year-old Harry Frank looking forward to starting school

Elaine, who is also mum to Joe, 18, Katie, 15 and nine-year-old Charlie said the news came on her daughter’s birthday making it a double cause for celebration at their home in Windsor Road, Falkirk.

Speaking after picking up Harry from his first day at school, she said he had said it was “great” and that he loved it.

She added: “I went down at lunchtime to give him his medication and he couldn’t wait to get back to playing with his friends.

"When he is with other children his age then you can see that he doesn’t have the same stamina, but hopefully it won’t be long until he catches up.

Thumbs up from Harry Frank, five, on starting school

"We are just so grateful to everyone who has helped him reach this stage.”

Harry is a great Spiderman fan so there was only one choice of schoolbag for him with his super-hero on it.

When the youngster left nursery, his teachers and tiny classmates at Carmuirs Early Learning and Childcare Centre organised a special celebration to mark his graduation and completing his cancer journey. It included a visit from Harry’s favourite – Spiderman, and the youngster wore his own costume on the day.

Stephanie Duncan, an early years officer at the nursery, said: “Harry is a confident, clever and full of energy wee boy. He started back at nursery with so much enthusiasm and love for playing with his friends.