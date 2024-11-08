Falkirk education chief says 'no pupils punished for not wearing uniform'

Falkirk Council’s education boss has insisted that no pupils in local schools are punished for not wearing blazers to school.

Director of Education Jon Reid was speaking during a debate at Falkirk Council’s executive, as an Independent councillor proposed a motion asking local schools to look again at their uniform policy in light of newly published guidance from the Scottish Government.

The new guidance agrees that school uniform is practical and sensible but stresses that expensive, branded items – including blazers – should not be mandatory.

But Councillor Laura Murtagh told members that she has testimony from staff, parents and children that pupils in some schools are often given detention for not wearing a blazer.

Councillor Laura Murtagh says schools should not be insisting on expensive, branded items, including blazers. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mr Reid – who was previously the headteacher at Larbert High School where pupils are expected to wear blazers – told the meeting that pupils would be spoken to but they are not punished for not wearing uniform.

He said: “There will be no young person – and in order to make this statement, I did a quick survey of our secondary headteachers last night – who are punished or prevented from accessing their learning if they are not in school uniform.

“That wouldn’t be acceptable and that is not what is operating in our schools at the present time.”

Councillor Murtagh asked for clarification that no children get detention or other punishments for “not wearing a blazer on a cold, winter’s day”.

Councillor Laura Murtagh. Pic: Falkirk Council

Mr Reid said he “could absolutely confirm from the survey last night that there is no punishment” associated with not wearing full uniform.

“They may be spoken to but I’m not aware of young people getting negative referrals or detentions for not wearing their uniform,” he said.

Ms Murtagh said that in the recent past, many staff and pupils have spoken to her with their concerns.

One former Larbert High pupil, Charlotte Clem, told her: “There were many times during my six years at Larbert High when anyone not wearing a blazer during an assembly was made to stay behind to be spoken to, sometimes resulting in negative referrals or detentions.

“As part of the S6 leadership team, we were routinely asked to carry out blazer/uniform checks on fellow students; we were asked to report infractions to the Year Team, who then gave punishments to those without full ‘correct’ uniform.”

Ms Murtagh also said several members of staff had been in touch to support her call.

One teacher sent her a message to say: “I don’t comment because I feel I would probably get in trouble for not towing the line but people who say these things don’t happen are completely wrong.

“Every child is supposed to wear a blazer. Every day there is disruption because of blazer/uniform checks, tannoy announcements … assemblies where kids are held back.

“I have sat in a room several times where detentions are taking place for non-blazer wearing.”

The councillor also quoted a parent who said: “I am utterly fed up at the impact that constantly being reprimanded for uniform has on my kids, when they attend smartly dressed, in shirt, tie, trousers and school colours but are missing a blazer.”

Mr Reid said all Falkirk Council schools already follow “a plethora” of government guidelines.

“All of our schools, for years, have been making sure that young people and children have what they need – uniform, non-uniform items, whatever it is they need,” he said.

He pointed out that 28 per cent of primary pupils receive a uniform grant of £125 while 22 per cent of secondary pupils receive a clothing grant of £155.

The director also highlighted that all schools in Falkirk have uniform banks .

He pointed to good practice such as Falkirk High School – where pupils do not need to wear blazers – which has an online catalogue where families struggling to make ends meet can order items including food and household products.

Mr Reid said wearing uniform acts as a leveller “in terms of equality, inclusion, stigma, peer pressure bullying”.

He said: “I’m representing the views of 60 headteachers here and what they would all tell you is that uniform sets the tone in a school, but importantly, it’s about the safety and security of young people.

“In schools, when there are many people going in and out you need to make sure that when there is somebody there who shouldn’t be there that they are dealt with promptly.”

Mr Reid said he felt the guidance is very balanced but insisted that any decision on policy should be with schools and headteachers.

He said: “Gone are the days when if you didn’t have your jotter or weren’t wearing the right trainers you would be punished, it isn’t like that at all.

“Staff will speak but the underlying purpose of that is to provide supportive action.

“Whatever they need, they will be provided with it so they can access their education.”

Mr Reid was supported by two pupil representatives, from Braes High School, one of whom recently spoke at Scottish Parliament event to discuss school uniform affordability.

Both said they were very proud to wear the uniform, including the blazer, as well as special ties that signify they are captains.

But the care-experienced representative on the committee, Gemma Ferrie, said it was a subject very close to the hearts of children who are or have been in care.

While she supported uniform, she urged members not to make things such as blazers mandatory.

SNP and Conservative members did not back Ms Murtagh’s motion but agreed to support an amendment welcoming the Scottish Government guidance.