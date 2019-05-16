Falkirk district families invited to annual STEM @ The Helix event

Rarely will subjects such as science and maths be at the forefront of a child’s mind on a weekend — unless those feature in a fun-filled day of entertainment, of course.

Handily enough for Falkirk district youngsters, and parents, that’s exactly what’s on offer this Saturday as a popular annual event once again returns.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) @ The Helix is back for a third year alongside a series of Science in a Kelpie events which will look at the positive ways climate change is being tackled across the globe.

Guests can expect the great lawn at The Helix Park in Falkirk to be covered in free interactive workshop areas which provide participants with an opportunity to carry out their own experiments and witness up close jaw-dropping demonstrations, all performed by professionals.

Regular favourites Dr Bunhead and THINKscience are putting on displays, while Zoolab will also return with a whole host of creatures great and small. Children will also be able to ‘urban mine’ old mobile phones and conduct a team operation to make a bridge. Suitable for those aged five and above, STEM @ The Helix will run from 11am to 4pm.

Inside The Kelpies, visitors can discover techniques being used throughout the world to address the future effects of climate change.

The virtual reality sessions will run at 1pm, 1.45pm, 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

Tickets cost £7.50/£6.50, visit thehelix.digitickets.co.uk or call 01324 590900 to book.