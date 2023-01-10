Union bosses said the picket lines at primary schools across Scotland sent a message to the Scottish Government and CoSLA that they must improve their pay offer.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) it will the turn of secondary teachers to take action.

The strikes involve members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes (AHDS) unions.

Striking teachers form a picket line outside Larbert Village Primary School. Pic: Michael Gillen

Unions have demanded a 10 per cent pay increase but the Scottish Government has offered 5 per cent, including rises of up to 6.85 per cent for the lowest-paid staff.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, “Scotland’s primary teachers have, once again, responded magnificently in their support of today’s strike action. While they would much rather be in class working with children, teachers have turned out on picket lines – in some terrible weather – to send a very strong and very clear message to the Scottish Government and CoSLA that they must do better on pay.”

She added: “Teachers have grown increasingly angry at the inaction, obfuscation and spin from the Scottish Government and CoSLA on pay. The repeated delays during the negotiation process, coupled with the repeated attempts by the Scottish Government and COSLA to pit teachers against other groups of workers, have only served to strengthen teachers’ resolve to achieve a fair pay settlement.”

On Monday, a meeting of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), which brings together unions, local authorities and the Scottish Government, took place in an attempt to avert the strike action but with no resolution.

Striking teachers outside Moray Primary School

Ms Bradley added, “While there has been some slight progress in discussions over the past week, we are still awaiting an improved offer – more than nine months after teachers should have received a pay rise. The reality is that only a substantially improved offer can end this dispute – and it is down to the Scottish Government and CoSLA to deliver that improved pay offer to teachers.”

Ms Bradley also welcomed the continuing strong support from parents across Scotland for the ongoing pay dispute: “Teachers on picket lines have received very strong support from parents, and this was reinforced today by the results of a survey by the National Parent Forum for Scotland which indicates that more than 80 per cent of parents support the ongoing industrial action by teachers. Parents understand the value of teachers, and teachers are grateful for the continuing support of parents in our campaign for a fair pay settlement.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said both sides in the dispute would have to compromise in order to reach a resolution, adding discussions would continue.

However, if no agreement is reached, teachers in Scotland plan to strike on a further 16 days, beginning next week, with teachers in two local authorities striking on each of the 16 days.