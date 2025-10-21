Falkirk Council's multi-million pound roads project already bringing benefits to new apprentices

Three new apprentices have joined the team delivering Falkirk Council’s A9/A904 Improvement Project, gaining valuable skills and experience as the multi-million pound works continue.

Harley Leggat, 19, from Grangemouth, and Adonai Mukundwa, 18, from Falkirk, have begun Modern Apprenticeships in Construction and Civil Engineering Operations (SCQF Level 5), while Tobi Somefun, 18, from Grangemouth, has started a Modern Apprenticeship in Business and Administration (SCQF Level 5).

The trio have each been offered 18-month roles with Balfour Beatty, the firm delivering the multi-million-pound infrastructure works on behalf of the council, and will soon begin their studying for their qualifications, while working on site to gain practical experience.

Every major infrastructure contract awarded by the council includes a community benefit clause – a requirement for contractors to deliver wider social, economic or environmental value alongside the core works.

The new apprentices join council officers and Balfour Beatty employees at the A9/A904 Improvement Project site (Picture: Submitted)

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development, said: “Community benefit is about using major projects to open doors for people who might otherwise find it hard to get their first step into work.

"These apprenticeships show how investment in infrastructure can also invest in people, helping them build skills, confidence and a foundation for their careers.

“I’d like to congratulate Harley, Adonai and Tobi on securing their apprenticeships. They’ve shown real drive and commitment to start their careers in construction and

administration, and with the support of ETU, they’re taking the first step towards what I’m sure will be fulfilling and rewarding futures."

The three new apprentices - Adonai Mukundwa, Harley Leggat, and Tobi Somefun (Picture: Submitted)

The apprenticeships were developed through the Council’s Employment and Training Unit (ETU), which helps people prepare for and access employment through tailored training, qualifications and in-work support.

Megan Simms, Balfour Beatty’s social impact manager, said: “Working with ETU allows us to create real and lasting opportunities through our community benefit commitments.

"These apprenticeships are just one example of how we aim to leave a positive legacy – one that goes beyond construction - in the local communities where we work.”

The A9/A904 Improvement Project, which Harley, Adonai and Tobi are now a part of, aims to create new dual carriageways, roundabouts and safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

It is hoped it will ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and unlock land for the Falkirk Gateway development, providing new homes, leisure, retail and business opportunities near the Helix, Falkirk Stadium and Forth Valley College.

