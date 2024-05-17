Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two former teachers from Fife and Edinburgh are Falkirk Council’s new heads of education.

Deborah Davidson has extensive experience from her career in Aberdeenshire and Fife, with 19 years of experience in various head teacher positions. She has managed a variety of educational settings, including a community campus with a 3-18 specialist provision, primary schools, and large early years settings.

Since 2018, Deborah has been an education manager in Fife, handling a range of strategic responsibilities.

Deborah said: “My focus has always been on improving outcomes for children, young people and families and I am passionate about driving improvement in order to achieve the best results we can in all our schools. I feel very privileged to have been appointed to the role of head of education in Falkirk and to have the opportunity to help build on the good work that is already taking place.

Deborah Davidson, new head of education for Falkirk Council: Pic: Contributed

Jill Pringle began her career as a physics teacher in 1997 and had various school-based roles before a quality improvement position in Edinburgh.

Her career includes a secondment as a professional advisor for the Scottish Government, working with schools across Scotland, and for the last 7 years with South Lanarkshire Council's curriculum and quality improvement team as service manager.

Jill said: "I have followed the successes of Falkirk Council schools over the years and am really excited to have been appointed to the role as head of education and to be joining such a dynamic team. I look forward to establishing strong and effective relationships with local authority colleagues, school leaders and practitioners, their learners, parents and partners and to work together to continue to improve outcomes for the children and young people of Falkirk."

