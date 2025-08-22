Falkirk Council to consult on changes to ASN provision in schools

A consultation on changes to how additional support is provided to hundreds of primary school children in Falkirk has been agreed by councillors.

They heard it will give people a chance to “co-design a future-proof support model that better serves children, families, and school”.

Education chiefs told members of Falkirk Council’s executive on Thursday that they want to see the current budget of £3.1 million being spread across all 47 of Falkirk’s primary schools, rather than concentrated in the 15 schools that currently offer enhanced support to pupils.

According to the report to councillors, the ever-increasing demand for places means that the 270 places in the 15 enhanced provision settings are not enough to cope with the demand and only 63 per cent of those applying were successful.

Falkirk Council is to consult on changes to how it provides support for ASN pupils. Pic: National World

Those who do have a place often have to travel some distance to school and education bosses say that the new arrangements will help them stay in their local schools.

Additional support needs cover a wide range from pupils who need help at difficult times such as a family bereavement to significant, complex needs, that require intensive support.

The enhanced provision is offered to pupils who require enhanced, targeted support.

Director of education Jon Reid told members that the cost of providing this enhanced provision at 15 primary schools is currently £3.1 million.

Jon Reid, Falkirk Council's director of education, unveiled the proposal to consult on ASN changes. Pic: Falkirk Council

If it goes ahead, his proposal would mean that these funds would be distributed more widely across all schools and reach more ASN pupils.

At the moment, he said, most primary schools are providing “shadow versions” of the enhanced provision which are often very successful – but they are doing this without extra resources.

His hope is that children currently having to travel to one of the 15 schools with enhanced provision will instead be able to attend their local primary school instead.

“There will be less children in each school with enhanced provision but the resource will be spread so that schools can make best use of it and more children will benefit from that support and expertise,” he said.

An additional £860,000 grant from the Scottish Government will also be used to provide extra training for all staff and resources to schools.

Primary school representative on the education committee, John Chalmers, said teachers were concerned that the changes might dilute the expertise and also worried that much of the funding currently supporting work in schools is temporary.

Mr Reid said it was important that these points were picked up during the consultation but his hope is that spreading funding will allow schools to be more creative and develop their expertise.

He stressed that all councillors were agreeing to at the meeting was to start a statutory consultation on the proposals, which will involve parents, teachers and pupils among others.

The consultation will be launched online through Participate+ and all parents will be asked for their input about what they would like to see in the service, with focus groups and public meetings as well as the online survey.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, the SNP’s education spokesperson, said: “What we are agreeing today is moving to a consultation phase which will hear from people who have the most need and who are the most important voices in this.

“We need to hear from them – we need to hear from as wide a cohort as possible.

“This is an opportunity to co-design a service that meets the level of need in our communities and widens that out to all of our area, rather than concentrating it in one specific area.

“Moving to a model that seeks to get it right for every child and seeks to improve and enhance their experience and access to education is the right thing to do.”