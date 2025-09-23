Falkirk Council to close off stretch of road outside school for safety works

A busy road in Grangemouth will be closed off for almost two weeks next month as the local authority carries out road safety improvement work.

Falkirk Council's engineering design unit will be active on Tinto Drive from October 1 October 12, upgrading three existing pedestrian crossing facilities around the Grangemouth High and Bowhouse Primary schools to make them safer for pedestrians and, of course, schoolchildren.

The council is awaiting confirmation from the contractor, but it anticipates temporary road closures will be implemented while each crossing is upgraded.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.