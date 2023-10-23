Falkirk Council: Slamannan Primary and ELCC closed due to Storm Babet damage
Pupils at a Braes primary school and nursery will get an extra holiday as their building remains closed today due to storm damage.
Slamannan Primary and ELCC is closed due to what the head teacher Lorna Hart describes as “significant” damage to the roof on Saturday due to Storm Babet.
In an email to parents she said that urgent emergency repairs would be carried out today to make the building safe and accessible for pupils and staff.
She added that it was hoped to have the school opened for 9am on Tuesday, October 24 but would contact parents at 2pm today with further information.
Although the wind and rain has abated, there is a warning of icy for the Falkirk area this morning which may cause problems on the road.