Falkirk Council: School week cut unlikely to go ahead

Controversial plans to cut school hours for Falkirk pupils will almost certainly not go ahead now when Falkirk Council meets on Thursday.

Three amendments have been submitted that make clear there is no political support for the plan – including from the SNP administration.

The decision should have been taken in October, but councillors voted to delay until the UK and Scottish budgets had been announced, to make the financial position clearer.

The proposal would have meant no classes on Friday afternoons, reducing primary pupils’ learning time from 25 hours to 22.5 hours; and secondary pupils from 26 hours 40 minutes to 24 hours 45 minutes.

Falkirk Council education chiefs say the changes would save Falkirk Council £6 million at a time when the authority is facing a shortfall in income of £56 million over the next five years.

In the latest report, which will be considered by members tomorrow, the director of education, Jon Reid, says the reduction to school hours is vital to protect services for pupils with additional support needs.

But the proposal sparked anger from parents, who say the cut in hours will put Falkirk pupils at a disadvantage and affect attainment.

Crucially, the Scottish Government is also opposed to any reduction in either teacher numbers or learning hours.

While the details are not yet clear, it is likely that at least some Scottish Government funding will continue to be dependent on councils’ maintaining teacher numbers.

Tomorrow (Thursday), the matter returns to Falkirk Council for a decision and the Labour group and Independent councillor Laura Murtagh have submitted separate motions, each rejecting the proposal entirely.

Councillor Siobhan Paterson, Labour’s spokesperson for education, said: “This is a line in the sand for us – this is a cut too far, too deep.

“And it’s only the beginning. If we don’t take a stand now there will be no end in sight.”

Labour also rejects officers’ argument that cutting the school week is necessary to protect additional support needs.

“Neither is acceptable,” said Cllr Paterson.

The Labour group says that the increase in funding that has come through the UK Government’s budget should make a difference although they would like more clarity on the funding to protect teacher numbers.

Whatever happens, Cllr Paterson also says it’s time “to put people out of their misery, one way or another” and Labour will be pressing for a definite rejection of the plans.

Councillor Murtagh’s amendment also rejects the plans and adds that any future cost-cutting plans should be taken as part of the overall budget process.

The SNP group, which runs a minority administration, has stressed they will not be supporting the cuts to the learning hours.

However, their amendment suggests looking at the move to an asymmetric week – four longer days with a lunchtime finish on Fridays – as part of the budget process.

The leader of the council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The SNP administration recognises the strength of feeling around the changes proposed to the learning week in schools and we have listened to that call.

“We recognise that, while people understand the situation the council faces, there is little support for the changes proposed.

“We will not be supporting the changes to the learning hours in Falkirk and are suggesting that any decision over moving to an asymmetric week of four longer days with a shorter Friday should be taken as part of our budget in 2025.

“By then we will know the context of other savings required from all council services and will be aware of the outcome of the Scottish Government’s budget setting process.”

Conservative councillor James Bundy has also said publicly that he will not vote for the proposal.

He said: “It was right to delay this decision last time so the council could see the implications of the Scottish Government budget.

“That budget has now passed and therefore, there is no need for further delay. Let’s make the decision this week.

“I’ll be voting against all reductions to school hours – primary and secondary – throughout Falkirk Council.”

In delaying, councillors had hoped there would be more clarity on the council’s financial position and on any national agreements on teacher numbers.

But an additional report from Falkirk Council’s chief finance officer, Amanda Templeman, says there is still a great deal of uncertainty around the finances that will be available to schools.

The SNP say that despite the increased funding, major changes are required to get the council back on to a firmer financial footing.

Cllr Meiklejohn said: “Thursday’s meeting will be the next test of this Council’s appetite for the kinds of decisions we must make to ensure that Falkirk Council can still deliver services for our communities.

“The only way that Falkirk Council can take steps towards financial sustainability is by transforming services which are under severe pressure to ensure that they can continue delivering the services our communities rely on both now and in the future.

“That requires a willingness from all councillors to make the tough decisions that we know will be required.”