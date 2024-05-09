Falkirk Council say no safety concerns over school meals at Graeme High and Sacred Heart Nursery
Both Graeme High School in Falkirk and Sacred Heart Nursery in Grangemouth were issued by improvement notices by the Food Standards Agency following unannounced inspections of their kitchen facilities in March.
However, the council said that the improvements needed were around paperwork and equipment repairs, but inspectors did not criticise food safety.
The notice led to many parents taking to social media to voice concerns.
This evening, a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Following misinformation circulating on social media on the inspections at both Graeme High School and Sacred Heart nursery, we’d like to reassure parents that issues raised during these routine unannounced food law inspections were not critical of food safety.
“No concerns were raised by the inspection team about the safety of the food being produced.
“The inspections raised points on the repair of equipment and/or documented food safety procedures which required attention to be fully compliant with food legislation.
"Improvements have been made and both Graeme High School and Sacred Heart PS Nursery have now been assessed as meeting the Pass standard of the Food Hygiene Information Scheme.”
