Falkirk Council has stepped in to reassure parents after a flurry of social media posts concern food safety at a school and nursery.

Both Graeme High School in Falkirk and Sacred Heart Nursery in Grangemouth were issued by improvement notices by the Food Standards Agency following unannounced inspections of their kitchen facilities in March.

However, the council said that the improvements needed were around paperwork and equipment repairs, but inspectors did not criticise food safety.

The notice led to many parents taking to social media to voice concerns.

Falkirk Council said food safety in the two schools was not criticised by inspectors. Pic: Alan Murray

This evening, a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Following misinformation circulating on social media on the inspections at both Graeme High School and Sacred Heart nursery, we’d like to reassure parents that issues raised during these routine unannounced food law inspections were not critical of food safety.

“No concerns were raised by the inspection team about the safety of the food being produced.

“The inspections raised points on the repair of equipment and/or documented food safety procedures which required attention to be fully compliant with food legislation.